Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.

“Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.”

The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

The Associated Press

