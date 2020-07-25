Loading articles...

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond

Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Authorities pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the vehicle in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta on Friday afternoon, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams. Officials did not release details about how the family ended up in the pond.

A witness, who was fishing in the area, found the car, Bowen said.

The bodies were going to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: ROAD CLOSURE: Avenue Rd + Hwy 401 - Major construction project in the area - Avenue Rd will be closed to all traffic - B…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:24 AM
Sunny and hot this weekend. Some rain and thunderstorms will cut through the heat Monday. Back to seasonal by Tue…
Latest Weather
Read more