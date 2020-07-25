Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 25, 2020 11:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Authorities pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found the bodies of a woman and her twin 10-month-old children inside.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the vehicle in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta on Friday afternoon, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the bodies as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams. Officials did not release details about how the family ended up in the pond.
A witness, who was fishing in the area, found the car, Bowen said.
The bodies were going to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.
The case remains under investigation.
The Associated Press
