Arrest made in five month old Mississauga shooting

A 22-year-old man is under arrest and facing numerous charges following a shooting that took place five months ago in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say back on February 22, a man was shot in the parking lot of a local business in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road just before 7 p.m.

A struggle between the victim and the suspect led to the victim being shot. He was driven to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim continues to recover from his injuries.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued and investigators began working with INTERPOL after it was learned the suspect had fled the country.

Police say they recently learned the suspect had returned to the country and on July 19, Shahid Todd was arrested and charged with nine offences including attempted murder and aggravated assault.