138 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 1 new death

Ontario confirms 138 new cases of COVID-19 today, a drop from the 195 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said, once again, the majority (66 per cent) of new cases are people under the age of 40.

One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to 2,759.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,543 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.