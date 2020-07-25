Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
138 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 1 new death
by News staff
Posted Jul 25, 2020 10:37 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Saskatchewan is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 mostly from Hutterites colonies in the south. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirms 138 new cases of COVID-19 today, a drop from the 195 cases reported yesterday.
In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said, once again, the majority (66 per cent) of new cases are people under the age of 40.
One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to 2,759.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,543 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.
Today, as Ontario reports 138 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase, we’ve reached another milestone: having processed nearly 30,000 tests yesterday, we’ve now processed over 2M tests since the pandemic started. Testing will remain a critical part of our plan to defeat this virus.