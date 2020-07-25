Loading articles...

138 COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 1 new death

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Saskatchewan is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 mostly from Hutterites colonies in the south. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirms 138 new cases of COVID-19 today, a drop from the 195 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said, once again, the majority (66 per cent) of new cases are people under the age of 40.

One more death was reported, bringing the death toll to 2,759.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,543 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.

