Virgin Atlantic cuts off donations to WE Charity over controversy engulfing PM

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Virgin Atlantic Airways says it is suspending its sponsorship of WE Charity amid an ongoing controversy over a deal to run a student-volunteer program. Marc, left, and Craig Kielburger, co-founders of the charity Free the Children, speak at the charity's We Day celebrations in Kitchener, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Virgin Atlantic Airways says it is suspending its sponsorship of WE Charity amid an ongoing controversy over a deal to run a student-volunteer program.

The airline, which has partnered with WE for a decade, says it has “temporarily paused” donations as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau face ethics probes after failing to recuse themselves during discussions about a $900-million government contract with WE.

Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not declaring possible conflicts because of their familial ties to the organization — Trudeau because of speaking fees paid to his brother, mother and wife, and Morneau because one of his daughters is nearing the end of a one-year contract in an administrative role.

Morneau also said Wednesday he had just repaid WE Charity more than $41,000 for expenses the group covered for trips his family took to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017 to see some of its humanitarian work.

Virgin, whose website refers to WE as its “main charity partner,” says it has halted payments after contributing more than $10 million to the organization since 2010.

The airline says it is in contact with WE as investigations continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

