Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist grafitti

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Durham police are investigating after a video posted to social media showed a vehicle that had been vandalized with racist graffiti. (SCREENGRAB/CITYNEWS)
Summary
A video posted to Twitter appears to show an Oshawa vehicle that has been vandalized with racist messages
The tires on the vehicle also appear to have been damaged
Durham police said they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a video posted on social media appeared to show an Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist messages.
The video appears to have originated on another social media platform then re-posted to Twitter by a person using the “@AyannaSahara” handle. The video shows a silver vehicle with the words “Black lives don’t matter F U” spray-painted in black on it. The tires also appear to have been damaged.
Warning: graphic content. Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist graffiti
“Someone spray-painted ‘Black lives do not matter’ on a Black woman’s car and popped all her tires. This happened in Oshawa. Less than 24 hours ago,” the Twitter user wrote in the post on Thursday.
Durham police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and that it happened earlier this week in the Oshawa area.
Police said the victims do not wish to speak to the media about the incident, adding that investigators will not be releasing any more information at this time.