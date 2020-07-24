Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist grafitti

Durham police said they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime

The tires on the vehicle also appear to have been damaged

A video posted to Twitter appears to show an Oshawa vehicle that has been vandalized with racist messages

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a video posted on social media appeared to show an Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist messages.

The video appears to have originated on another social media platform then re-posted to Twitter by a person using the “@AyannaSahara” handle. The video shows a silver vehicle with the words “Black lives don’t matter F U” spray-painted in black on it. The tires also appear to have been damaged.

Warning: graphic content. Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist graffiti

“Someone spray-painted ‘Black lives do not matter’ on a Black woman’s car and popped all her tires. This happened in Oshawa. Less than 24 hours ago,” the Twitter user wrote in the post on Thursday.

Durham police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and that it happened earlier this week in the Oshawa area.

Police said the victims do not wish to speak to the media about the incident, adding that investigators will not be releasing any more information at this time.