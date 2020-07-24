Loading articles...

Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist grafitti

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 4:03 pm EDT

Durham police are investigating after a video posted to social media showed a vehicle that had been vandalized with racist graffiti. (SCREENGRAB/CITYNEWS)
Summary

A video posted to Twitter appears to show an Oshawa vehicle that has been vandalized with racist messages

The tires on the vehicle also appear to have been damaged

Durham police said they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a video posted on social media appeared to show an Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist messages.

The video appears to have originated on another social media platform then re-posted to Twitter by a person using the “@AyannaSahara” handle. The video shows a silver vehicle with the words “Black lives don’t matter F U” spray-painted in black on it. The tires also appear to have been damaged.

Warning: graphic content. Video shows Oshawa vehicle vandalized with racist graffiti

 

“Someone spray-painted ‘Black lives do not matter’ on a Black woman’s car and popped all her tires. This happened in Oshawa. Less than 24 hours ago,” the Twitter user wrote in the post on Thursday.

Durham police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and that it happened earlier this week in the Oshawa area.

Police said the victims do not wish to speak to the media about the incident, adding that investigators will not be releasing any more information at this time.

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 in the transfer to collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I’ve counted 22 days so far at #Toronto YYZ with the temp at 30°C or higher. Heat warnings (with temps in 30s, lows in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more