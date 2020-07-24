Loading articles...

Tri Pointe: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $56.5 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $770.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $767.8 million.

Tri Pointe shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

The Associated Press

