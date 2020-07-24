Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Transportation Safety Board removes helicopter from crash site in N.L.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 24, 2020 9:33 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT
Members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have completed their work at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Newfoundland and Labrador. A TSB investigator examines wreckage of a Robinson R44 helicopter which crashed near Thorburn Lake, N.L., in an undated handout photo. One man was killed and two others sent to hospital as a result of the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have completed their work at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Robinson R44 light utility helicopter, carrying three men, crashed Monday shortly before 4 p.m. near Thorburn Lake, about 200 kilometres northwest of St. John’s.
Safety board spokesman Chris Krepski says the helicopter has now been moved to a secure location.
He says investigators have removed some instruments and components for further analysis at the TSB lab in Ottawa.
Krepski says investigators continue to speak to witnesses in the area.
RCMP said a 69-year-old Gambo man died at the scene, while two others, a 68-year-old man from Aquaforte and a 54-year-old man from St. John’s, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.