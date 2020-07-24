Loading articles...

Suspect sought following shooting, carjacking in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Peel police are searching for one suspect after a shooting and carjacking in Mississauga.

Police say the suspect opened fire on officers near the intersection of Burnamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway around 7 p.m.

The suspect then commandeered a vehicle which contained a child.

Officers caught up with the vehicle almost five kilometres away at Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road, where the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police say the child was found unharmed.

A significant search is underway and police have requested aerial support from York Region.

