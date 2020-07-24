Police investigate 2 separate crashes involving motorcycles

Toronto police are investigating two separate crashes involving motorcycles in Scarborough.

Police said they were first called at around 3:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Kingston Road near Lakehurst Drive.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, investigators said.

A short time later, police said they were called at around 5:52 p.m. for a report of a collision on Brimley Road and Mandarin Road.

Police said it appears a motorcycle rider was hit by a truck, then hit again by another vehicle.

The rider was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.