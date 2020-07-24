Loading articles...

Sentencing delayed for midshipman in sexual assault case

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge has postponed sentencing for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman found guilty of sexual assault charges because the defendant was showing signs of a COVID-19 infection.

The Capital Gazette reported that Midshipman Third Class Nixon Keago’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume on Aug. 14. A seven-member panel that is the military equivalent of a jury found him guilty on Wednesday of two counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice.

Keago’s sentencing hearing started Thursday with defence and government attorneys questioning witnesses. The panel was expected to hear closing arguments on Friday before starting deliberations.

A prosecutor, Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante, said Keago broke into the rooms of three female midshipmen while they were intoxicated and asleep.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
The EB 401 collector ramp to the DVP is partially blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I’ve counted 22 days so far at #Toronto YYZ with the temp at 30°C or higher. Heat warnings (with temps in 30s, lows in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more