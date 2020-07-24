Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sentencing delayed for midshipman in sexual assault case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 24, 2020 6:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge has postponed sentencing for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman found guilty of sexual assault charges because the defendant was showing signs of a COVID-19 infection.
The Capital Gazette reported that Midshipman Third Class Nixon Keago’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume on Aug. 14. A seven-member panel that is the military equivalent of a jury found him guilty on Wednesday of two counts of sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and obstruction of justice.
Keago’s sentencing hearing started Thursday with defence and government attorneys questioning witnesses. The panel was expected to hear closing arguments on Friday before starting deliberations.
A prosecutor, Lt. Cmdr. Paul LaPlante, said Keago broke into the rooms of three female midshipmen while they were intoxicated and asleep.