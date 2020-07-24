Loading articles...

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding her baby while in bed shortly after his birth. The singer sang “Happy Birthday” to him while sporting a black mask.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” the couple posted on their social media accounts.

Win is the second child for the couple, who married in 2016 in England. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson the following year. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the 400 in the transfer to collectors - left lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I’ve counted 22 days so far at #Toronto YYZ with the temp at 30°C or higher. Heat warnings (with temps in 30s, lows in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more