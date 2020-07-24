Numerous arrests made, property seized from home in Markham

York police say several arrests have been made and property has been seized from a home in Markham.

Officers from the Organized Crime – Guns, Drugs and Gang Enforcement Unit executed a warrant at the home near Warden Avenue and Major Mackenzie Street around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Several police cars could be scene at the home and police say investigators remain at the location, processing evidence.

There have been no further information released, but York police say they are expected to release more details next week.