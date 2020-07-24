Loading articles...

NextEra: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.27 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9.20 per share.

NextEra shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

The Associated Press

