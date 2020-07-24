Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Newfoundland and Labrador deficit soars to $2.1 billion for fiscal 2020-21
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 24, 2020 9:31 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for fiscal 2020-21 — an increase of $1.35 billion from last year’s budget.
The grim figure was presented in a fiscal update delivered today by Finance Minister Tom Osborne, ahead of a budget expected in September.
Osborne says the soaring deficit is the result of a significant drop in world oil prices and costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The finance minister says expenses for the fiscal year will jump by $720 million, including an increase of $261 million in health care, $90 million of which is related to the pandemic.
A $200-million contingency fund that was approved in March has also contributed to rising expenses, with $118 million spent so far.
Offshore oil revenue is projected to decrease by $631 million, mainly due to a $560-million drop in royalties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.