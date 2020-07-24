Loading articles...

Nam Tai: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) on Friday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The land developer posted revenue of $843,000 in the period.

Nam Tai shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTP

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Ritson the crash has been cleared, but from Ritson to Simcoe the left lane remains closed for construction #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I’ve counted 22 days so far at #Toronto YYZ with the temp at 30°C or higher. Heat warnings (with temps in 30s, lows in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more