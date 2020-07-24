Loading articles...

Homicide, thefts, fraud: Winnipeg police says alarming increases in brazen crime

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

Winnipeg's police chief says there was an alarming increase in the level of brazen crime in the city as the number of homicides doubled last year. Danny Smyth, then-Winnipeg Police Superintendent, makes an announcement at a press conference in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg’s police chief says there was an alarming increase in the level of brazen crime in the city last year, with the number homicides double the average.

The 2019 Annual Statistical Reports also shows an increase in property crime, especially theft and fraud.

Chief Danny Smyth says there were 44 homicides in 2019 — up from the average of 22 — and many involved victims and suspects that were children.

Nearly a third of all thefts reported were in liquor stores.

Smyth says increasing violent crime has put pressure on the force and resources have been moved from traffic enforcement and school education to the front line.

Smyth says the good news is that police have built stronger relationships with local organizations as well as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020

The Canadian Press

