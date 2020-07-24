Loading articles...

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

GUADALAJARA JALISCO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (PAC) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $25 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year.

