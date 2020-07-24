Loading articles...

Gentex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $229.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.2 million.

Gentex shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

