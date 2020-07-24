Loading articles...

Equinor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) _ Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $254 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Stavanger, Norway-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.6 billion in the period.

Equinor shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQNR

The Associated Press

