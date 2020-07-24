Loading articles...

China's consulate in Houston cleared out ahead of eviction

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

Consulate workers carry diplomatic bags from the Consulate General of China Friday, July 24, 2020, in Houston. The U.S.government has ordered the Houston consulate to close by Friday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON — Workers at China’s consulate in Houston loaded up moving trucks Friday ahead of an afternoon deadline to shut down the facility, as ordered by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the U.S. ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

China called the allegations “malicious slander” and responded by ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.

On Friday morning, moving trucks were parked outside the consulate and workers were seen carrying large bags out of the building, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A small group of protesters gathered across the street and played a recording criticizing the Chinese government.

The Associated Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 403 app. the QEW. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: I’ve counted 22 days so far at #Toronto YYZ with the temp at 30°C or higher. Heat warnings (with temps in 30s, lows in 2…
Latest Weather
Read more