Child seriously injured in motor scooter hit-and-run

A child suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a motor scooter in North York.

Police say the incident occurred in front of a building in the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street around 7:45 p.m.

The boy, believed to be between the ages of 7 and 8 years old, was conscious and taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Police say the suspect fled on a black motor scooter. He’s described as male, Black, between 25 and 30 years of age with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.