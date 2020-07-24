Loading articles...

Carter's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

ATLANTA (AP) _ Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $514.9 million in the period.

Carter’s shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5% in the last 12 months.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRI

The Associated Press

