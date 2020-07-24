Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Boston auction house sells 1988 Olympic gold medal for $15,365
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 24, 2020 1:56 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
World figure skating champion Brian Orser carries the Canadian flag as he leads the Canadian Olympic team into McMahon Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the XV Olympic Winter Games in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 13, 1988. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CALGARY — A Boston-based auction house says it has sold a gold medal presented at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics.
RR Auction says a buyer paid $15,365 at an Olympic memorabilia sale held this month.
The name of the seller has not been released.
The medal was won by the Soviet Union in the 4 x 7.5-kilometre biathlon relay.
A gold medal from the 1908 Olympics in London sold for more than $33,000.
The torch from the Oslo 1952 Olympics fetched a price of $55,000.
Members of the biathlon team that won the biathlon medal were Dmitry Vasilyev, Sergei Tchepikov, Alexandr Popov and Valeriy Medvedtsev.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020