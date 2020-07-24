Loading articles...

Boston auction house sells 1988 Olympic gold medal for $15,365

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

World figure skating champion Brian Orser carries the Canadian flag as he leads the Canadian Olympic team into McMahon Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the XV Olympic Winter Games in Calgary, Saturday, Feb. 13, 1988. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

CALGARY — A Boston-based auction house says it has sold a gold medal presented at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics.

RR Auction says a buyer paid $15,365 at an Olympic memorabilia sale held this month.

The name of the seller has not been released.

The medal was won by the Soviet Union in the 4 x 7.5-kilometre biathlon relay.

A gold medal from the 1908 Olympics in London sold for more than $33,000.

The torch from the Oslo 1952 Olympics fetched a price of $55,000.

Members of the biathlon team that won the biathlon medal were Dmitry Vasilyev, Sergei Tchepikov, Alexandr Popov and Valeriy Medvedtsev.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020

 

The Canadian Press


