Body of missing photographer found in western Colorado

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky seen from near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A search and rescue crew on Friday discovered the body of a missing photographer along a hiking trail in western Colorado, authorities said.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the body of Conrad Earnest, 62, was found near Glade Park, south of Colorado National Monument. An autopsy was pending.

The cause of death was under investigation but wasn’t considered suspicious, authorities have said.

The announcement came after Grand Junction police reported that a missing person report had been filed for Earnest on Thursday.

Earnest specialized in nighttime photography, and The Associated Press recently published a photo he’d taken of the comet Neowise above Colorado National Monument.

Searchers discovered the body after locating Earnest’s vehicle in Miracle Rock campground.

The Associated Press

