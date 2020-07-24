Loading articles...

Aecon Group loses $6.2 million in Q2 as revenues fall due to COVID-19

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

An Aecon construction site near the Gardiner Expressway is shown in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal

TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. swung to a loss in the second quarter as some construction projects were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its stake in Bermuda’s airport operations was hurt by a suspension of flights.

The Toronto-based construction firm says it lost $6.2 million for the period ended June 30, compared with a $20.4-million profit a year earlier.

That translated into a loss of 10 cents per dilute share, down from a profit of 31 cents per share in the prior year quarter.

Revenues dropped 10 per cent to $779.4 million, from $867.3 million.

Aecon was expected to lose 11 cents per share on $693.5 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Nonetheless, its backlog reached a record $7.25 billion by the end of the quarter, up from $6.75 billion as of June 30, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ARE)

The Canadian Press

