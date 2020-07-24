Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aecon Group loses $6.2 million in Q2 as revenues fall due to COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 24, 2020 8:17 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
An Aecon construction site near the Gardiner Expressway is shown in Toronto on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal
TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. swung to a loss in the second quarter as some construction projects were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its stake in Bermuda’s airport operations was hurt by a suspension of flights.
The Toronto-based construction firm says it lost $6.2 million for the period ended June 30, compared with a $20.4-million profit a year earlier.
That translated into a loss of 10 cents per dilute share, down from a profit of 31 cents per share in the prior year quarter.
Revenues dropped 10 per cent to $779.4 million, from $867.3 million.
Aecon was expected to lose 11 cents per share on $693.5 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Nonetheless, its backlog reached a record $7.25 billion by the end of the quarter, up from $6.75 billion as of June 30, 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2020.