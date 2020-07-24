5 Things to Know for Today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. CHINA-US DIPLOMATIC SPAT GROWS Beijing orders Washington to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades.
2. DAILY CHECKLIST NOW INCLUDES FACE MASKS Reluctantly for many, the flimsy life-saving tissue have in mere months joined the list of don’t-leave-home-without-them items for billions around the world.
3. COLUMBUS STATUE COMES DOWN IN CHICAGO The statue that drew chaotic protests in Grant Park was taken down by crews amid a plan by Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city.
4. TRUMP SCRAPS GOP CONVENTION A “flare-up” of the coronavirus in Florida nixes plans for more than 10,000 people to attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month.
5. BASEBALL SEASON OPENS WITH A PALL Nationals star Juan Soto is diagnosed with the coronavirus, a grim reminder that the disease will overshadow anything that happens on the field this season.