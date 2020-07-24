Loading articles...

1st Constitution Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) _ 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The bank, based in Cranbury, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The holding company for 1st Constitution Bank posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

1st Constitution Bancorp shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCY

The Associated Press

