Witnesses: Afghan government airstrike kills at least 14

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT

KABUL — Witnesses say a government airstrike has killed at least 14 people in western Afghanistan, many of them women and children.

Government officials said Thursday the airstrike a day earlier is being investigated.

The Associated Press

