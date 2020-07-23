Loading articles...

West Pharmaceutical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $91.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $527.2 million in the period.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion.

West Pharmaceutical shares have increased 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WST

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Guelph line, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
Good Thursday morning. Slight chance of some showers today #Toronto GTA. More wx details every 10minutes on the one…
Latest Weather
Read more