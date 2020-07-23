Loading articles...

Trican Well Service says CEO stepping down, chairman named as replacement

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

The Trican Well Service Ltd. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Trican Well Service Ltd. says that Dale Dusterhoft, its president and CEO for the past 11 years, is stepping down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trican Well Service Ltd. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says Dale Dusterhoft, its president and CEO for the past 11 years, is stepping down.

The Calgary-based company says Bradley Fedora will take on the role as of Sept. 1 and that Dusterhoft will continue in his position to assist with the transition until then.

Fedora is to give up his current role as chairman of the Trican board but will continue to sit as a director.

Fedora joined Trican in 2017 after it merged with Canyon Services Group Inc., which had employed Fedora as CEO for 10 years.

Dusterhoft has been with Trican, which offers hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” and other well completion services, since its inception in 1996 and was appointed CEO in 2009.

Trican acknowledged his role in restructuring the company to deal with “significant deterioration” in the Canadian oilfield services market over the past five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TCW)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Markham express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow before the 30's return this weekend
Latest Weather
Read more