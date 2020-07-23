Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Remaining stranded ski workers head home to Peru
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
The last of the remaining foreign ski workers who have been stranded at Vermont’s Jay Peak resort during the coronavirus pandemic were on their way home to Peru on Thursday, officials said.
“We are all very grateful that they will all be with their families soon,” said Melissa Sheffer, the resort’s director of rooms and community engagement, of the college students who work seasonally at the resort.
Jay Peak has been providing them food, free accommodations, trips to the store, health checks, hiking trips, and a canoe outing, she said. The resort took the five employees to Boston on Wednesday and they flew to Miami and got on a plan to Lima on Thursday morning, Sheffer said. A sixth extended her visa and moved in with friends in the area, she said.
U.S. ski areas employ about 7,500 J1 visa holders each year, according to the U.S. Ski Areas Association. Many had planned to fly home in March, but when the pandemic closed Peru’s borders some were stranded.
The Associated Press
