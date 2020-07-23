Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

OTTAWA — The Privy Council Office says it is launching an independent review of allegations that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette mistreated past and current employees at Rideau Hall.

The CBC reported Tuesday that Payette had yelled at, belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.

The Privy Council Office, a bureaucratic operation that supports the prime minister and cabinet, says the Treasury Board policy on workplace harassment applies to employees of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General.

It says it is working with that office to establish the terms of reference for a “thorough, independent and impartial review” and will quickly hire a third party to lead it.

In a separate statement, Payette says she is “deeply concerned” with the reports and welcomes an independent review.

She says she is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for everyone who works at Rideau Hall and that she takes these issues seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press



