Loading articles...

Patterson-UTI: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $150.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $250.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.67. A year ago, they were trading at $10.94.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTEN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Guelph line, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
Good Thursday morning. Slight chance of some showers today #Toronto GTA. More wx details every 10minutes on the one…
Latest Weather
Read more