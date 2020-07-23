Loading articles...

Old Republic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $397.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 42 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.62 billion.

Old Republic shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORI

The Associated Press

