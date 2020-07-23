Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexico to build public works in reparation for 1997 massacre
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 4:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 5:15 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Thursday it will build as many as 20 public works projects in an area of southern Chiapas state that was the scene of the 1997 massacre of 45 Indigenous villagers.
The Interior Department said the projects will be part of a plan to provide reparations for relatives and survivors of the massacre in the hamlet of Acteal. The reparation agreement is to be announced on Sept. 3.
Land and political conflicts were involved in the massacre, in which pro-government villagers armed with guns and machetes slaughtered the 45 men, women and children on Dec. 22, 1997.
At the time, Chiapas was deeply divided between supporters of the Zapatista rebels — fighting for greater autonomy and respect for Indigenous groups — and backers of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which had ruled Mexico for almost seven decades at the time.