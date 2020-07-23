Kimberly-Clark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $681 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.99. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.20 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.51 billion.
Kimberly-Clark expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.60 per share.
Kimberly-Clark shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMB