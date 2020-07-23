Johnson stresses 'sheer might' of UK as he visits Scotland

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that the United Kingdom’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has shown the country’s “sheer might” as he sought during a trip to Scotland on Thursday to underline the bonds that tie the nations of the U.K. together.

Johnson’s visit does not include a meeting with Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who countered his upbeat tone with a frosty tweet saying the prime minister’s presence “highlights” the arguments for Scottish independence.

The trip, Johnson’s first to Scotland since a general election in December, came as polls have indicated a surge in support for Scottish independence in recent months.

Johnson’s itinerary includes visiting businesses that took a financial hit from the pandemic and thanking military personnel for participating in the U.K.’s efforts to cope with the virus. He is expected to emphasize in a speech that being part of the U.K. helped save hundreds of thousands of Scottish jobs during the pandemic.

But Johnson and Sturgeon have often been at odds over their approach to tackling the coronavirus. Scotland, along with Wales and Northern Ireland, took a more cautious approach to easing lockdown restrictions than the Johnson’s government has done in England and recommended nationwide.

Johnson didn’t mention those differences ahead of his visit.

“When I stood on the steps of Downing Street one year ago, I pledged to be a Prime Minister for every corner of the United Kingdom,” Johnson said. “The last six months have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important and the sheer might of our union has been proven once again.”

The Associated Press





