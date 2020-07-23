Loading articles...

Huntington Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $150 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.19 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Huntington Bancshares shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The intersection of Weston and Sheppard has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:33 AM
Good Thursday morning. Slight chance of some showers today #Toronto GTA. More wx details every 10minutes on the one…
Latest Weather
Read more