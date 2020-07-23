Loading articles...

Greece: Firefighters race to stop blaze during lull in wind

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting a blaze for a second day in southern Greece Thursday that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save seaside homes.

The Fire Service said the blaze outside the southern city of Corinth had been contained and that there was no “active front” early Thursday but more than 250 firefighters, four planes and four helicopters were putting out flames as winds were expected to pick up later in the day.

Several seaside areas were evacuated late Wednesday, in an area that has many summer homes and is popular with retirees.

Most evacuated residents were bussed to nearby beaches and no injuries were reported.

The fire burned farmland as well as pine and olive trees and gutted or seriously damaged around 10 homes, local officials said.

The Associated Press

