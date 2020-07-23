Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Global News lays off unspecified number of staff in "significant" restructuring
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 3:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
TORONTO — In what it describes as a “significant” restructuring, Global News is cutting some of its workforce.
The Canadian news organization owned by Corus Entertainment Inc. confirmed it has laid off staff in an email to The Canadian Press, but declined to provide exact numbers.
Corus executive vice-president of broadcast networks Troy Reeb attributed the layoffs to challenges faced by the news industry in recent years, including regulatory restraints, a lack of government support, advertising losses and most recently, COVID-19.
An internal memo Reeb sent to staff says significant changes will take place at the company’s network digital operations in Toronto and that Globalnews.ca will no longer support lifestyle, entertainment and social media teams.
Reeb says this will help the company shift back to its core mission of providing breaking news and fact-based journalism, while emphasizing video over social media feeds that have lesser benefits for Global.
Reeb says the company has tried to delay layoffs and programming cuts for as long as possible, but in its most recent quarter advertising revenues declined and the company’s news and radio businesses are 100 per cent dependent on such income sources.