Ford to announce $500M for school infrastructure

CityNews has learned Premier Doug Ford will be announcing $500 million for school infrastructure today.

He says the funding will go towards additions and 30 new schools.

Ford is expected to make the announcement with Education Minister Stephen Lecce at 1 p.m.

