Ford to announce $500M for school infrastructure

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 12:22 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

CityNews has learned Premier Doug Ford will be announcing $500 million for school infrastructure today.

He says the funding will go towards additions and 30 new schools.

Ford is expected to make the announcement with Education Minister Stephen Lecce at 1 p.m.

More to come

