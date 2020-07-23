Loading articles...

Entegris: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $68 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $448.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Entegris shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

The Associated Press

