This morning, Kraken was trending on social media, as the fans overwhelming choice for the team name.

We might find out the name of the new Seattle NHL team, today – when the organization holds a news conference, this afternoon, after posting a video on Twitter, of a fishing boat on the water and catching a mini goal light caught in their nets.

The video ends with a black screen, hyping an announcement, today.

Many experts believe, the announcement, coming at noon EST, today, will be the name and logo unveiling.

In early 2018, the team registered 13 trademarks, including Cougars, Eagles, Seals, Emeralds, Kraken and Sea Lions.

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

This morning, Kraken was trending on social media, as the fans overwhelming choice for the team name.

Sportsnet will have coverage of the announcement this afternoon.