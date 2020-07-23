Loading articles...

Columbia Banking: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.6 million.

The bank, based in Tacoma, Washington, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $159.1 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Columbia Banking shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLB

The Associated Press

