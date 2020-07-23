Loading articles...

Child seriously injured after being struck by car in Mississauga

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 9:13 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A four-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the child was taken to a Toronto trauma centre but would not say if the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police say the vehicle and driver remained at the scene of the accident.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 404 from Sheppard to north of Finch - the HOV and three left lanes are closed for construction. Very heavy delay…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 PM
Seasonal temperatures today and tomorrow before the 30's return this weekend
Latest Weather
Read more