Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 7:43 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
LONDON — The chief U.K. negotiator on the Brexit talks says “considerable gaps’’ remain with his European Union counterparts after the latest round of talks.
Negotiator David Frost says the talks are stuck on fishing industry rights and the question of how to maintain fair and open competition among businesses.
“It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the ‘early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement’ that was set as an aim at the High Level Meeting on 15 June,” Frost said in a statement.
He said progress had been made, but not enough.
“We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period,” he said.