Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

LONDON — The chief U.K. negotiator on the Brexit talks says “considerable gaps’’ remain with his European Union counterparts after the latest round of talks.

Negotiator David Frost says the talks are stuck on fishing industry rights and the question of how to maintain fair and open competition among businesses.

“It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the ‘early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement’ that was set as an aim at the High Level Meeting on 15 June,” Frost said in a statement.

He said progress had been made, but not enough.

“We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period,” he said.

The Associated Press

