Cenovus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $169.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.97. A year ago, they were trading at $9.55.

