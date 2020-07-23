Banc of California: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $18.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Santa Ana, California-based bank said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.
The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $78.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59 million.
Banc of California shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.
