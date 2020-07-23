Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 6:08 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $446.5 million.
The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.01 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.
The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
Air Products and Chemicals shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APD